Over 140 Hectares of Forest Land Under Fire: What Is Happening in Uttarakhand?

According to authorities, the forest fires spreading across Uttarakhand are mainly 'man-made'
Over the last week, a fire that originated in Uttarakhand’s forested areas and spread to Nanda, Nainital, and several other regions has led to damage in over 140 hectares of forest land in the state.
Forest fires in major places like Nainital also spread to other regions like Almora, Pithoragarh, among other districts, causing damage to more than 30 acres of forests.
Over 40 personnels from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were tasked with dousing the flames in Nainital on Sunday.
This is, however, not the first report of its kind coming from Uttarakhand this year.
According to the Forest Survey of India, since 21 April, at least 202 forest fires have been reported in Uttarakhand.
Since November, at least 606 incidents have been recorded, in which 242.3 hectares were destroyed in Garhwal region, 429.4 hectares in Kumaon, and over 64 hectares in administrative wildlife regions.
On Sunday, the state forest department said that the forest fires in the region were mostly “man-made.” While high temperatures, dry forests, and incidents of lightning could also be contributing factors, a major reason identified by authorities has been man-made fires, like cigarette ashes, garbage flames, and electrical sparkings.
Garhwal district forest officer Anirudh Swapnil told news agency PTI on Sunday,
So far, close to 200 cases have been filed with the police against people for causing the fires.
After conducting a review meeting in Haldwani on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told the media,
Uttarakhand’s Principal Secretary Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu has said that forest department officials cannot take leaves in the forest fire season (15 February- 15 June) and would be held accountable to ensure there’s no negligence that leads to forest fires.
Other than this, the state authorities have also,
deployed teams in areas that are highly sensitive or prone to forest fires.
been holding awareness programmes to get support from the locals, who are being taught to not burn their garbage.
have also instructed locals that there is a ban on construction and “car washing.”
The state authorities have also deployed an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter to conduct the ‘bambi bucket operation’. The helicopter can hold close to 3,500 litres of water and has been releasing water on the fires.
Who all are involved in the firefighting operations? Apart from the state authorities and state forest department, the Uttarakhand government has also sought help from:
Indian Air Force
Home Guard
Indian Army
National Disaster Response Force
Prantiya Rakshak Dal
to help bring the fires under control.
(With inputs from Indian Express, Hindustan Times, and The Hindu)
