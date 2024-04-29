Over 140 Hectares of Forest Land Under Fire: What Is Happening in Uttarakhand?

Forest fires in major places like Nainital also spread to other regions like Almora, Pithoragarh, among other districts, causing damage to more than 30 acres of forests.

Over 40 personnels from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were tasked with dousing the flames in Nainital on Sunday.

This is, however, not the first report of its kind coming from Uttarakhand this year.