Citizens Have ‘Right Against Climate Change’ Says SC: What Does It Mean for You?

Indians have a right to be “free from the adverse effects of climate change” under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court recently ruled.

The three-judge bench of the apex court – comprising the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra – was hearing a writ petition filed by conservationist MK Ranjitsinh regarding the conservation of two endangered species of birds, the Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican.

In the past as well, the top court has held that citizens have the right to a clean environment and clean air under the fundamental right to life and the right to equality.