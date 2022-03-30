Fire at Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill Finally Put Out After 50 Hours

The fire at east Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard was finally put out at 5 pm on Wednesday evening, 30 March, nearly 50 hours after it broke out.

The fire had broken out at the garbage mountain, which stands almost as tall as the Qutub Minar, on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.

A fire department official said that cooling operations had been completed and added that no casualty was reported in the incident.