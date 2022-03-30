Fire at Ghazipur Landfill Leaves Residents of Neighbouring Areas Gasping for Air

On Monday, 28 March, a massive fire broke out at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, stuffing the residential localities nearby with smoke. As per the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), it took over 90 firefighters to douse the fire in about 24 hours.

On 29 March, I went to meet the residents of a neighbouring colony to gauge the effect the fire had on them. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.