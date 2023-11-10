Privacy Issue or Targeting? Jindal Prof Pulled Up for Showing App Profiles

A law professor at Jindal Global University, Sameena Dalwai has been attacked on X (formerly Twitter) for being "anti-Hindu" and violating students' privacy by showing their dating App profiles in the class. Now, the Haryana State Commission for Women has intervened in the case. But there's more to it than what meets the eye.

Dalwai has taught at Jindal for over a decade, as per her LinkedIn profile. Her expertise lies in gender, caste, sexuality and law.

A video shot by one of the students in her class was circulated on 3 November by right-wing personality Rashmi Samant. She attacked Dalwai, stating that she terms "Jai Shree Ram" slogans as problematic and that "Hamas is being unfairly 'trolled' by students."

She added that the professor was seen showcasing 'Bumble' App profiles of students which was "borderline harassment."

It was in response to this post that chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia intervened.