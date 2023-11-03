IIT-BHU Woman Student Alleges She Was Gang-Raped, Say Police; No Arrests Yet

Nearly a week after a 20-year-old woman student was allegedly molested and disrobed on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-BHU campus in Varanasi, the survivor, in a new statement, alleged that she was gang-raped on the night of the incident, police officials confirmed to The Quint.

Earlier, the IIT-BHU student alleged that the three men forcibly kissed her, disrobed her, and clicked videos and photos of the act.