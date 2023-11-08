Why No Action Against Visva Bharati Prof Despite Proof of Harassment: Survivors

Bidisha has sat on two hunger strikes between August and October this year, along with at least four other women research scholars and students, who have accused Arnab Ghosh, Associate Professor and Head of the Anthropology Department, of sexual harassment and torture.

In response to these multiple allegations and complaints filed as early as March 2021, Mahua Bandopadhyaya, the Public Relations Officer of VBU, tells The Quint that the university is aware of them – and has recommended action against the accused professor.

"The ICC [internal complaints committee] has taken cognisance of the complaints against Ghosh and conducted a thorough probe into it and has recommended action him. The details of the action will be made public in the coming weeks," she adds.

Ghosh, however, has not responded to The Quint's calls and messages.