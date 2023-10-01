'Institutionalising Hate Politics': NLIU Bhopal Students Oppose Event on Campus

The National Law Institute University (NLIU) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal sparked a controversy after students opposed the university's decision to host the Young Thinker's Conclave which "aims to muster and nurture the bright, young and intellectual thinkers of the India," as per their website.

The event scheduled for Saturday, 30 September and Sunday, 1 October, drew flak for antagonising scholars such as Ramachandra Guha, historian Irfan Habib, Romila Thapar, and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, among others.