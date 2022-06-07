WBJEE 2022: Tentative Result Date, Details On Marking Scheme & Merit List

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is most likely to announce the WBJEE result date 2022 soon. As per the media reports, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result can be declared this week. WBJEE 2022 exams were held in offline mode on 30 April 2022.

Earlier, it was informed by a WBJEEB official, "WBJEEB is likely to announce the WBJEE result 2022 next week, by June 5, if delayed, the result will be announced by June second week."

As per the information given by WBJEEB Registrar Dibyendu Kar to Careers360, the exact date for WBJEE result 2022 declaration has not been decided, and will be notified soon.

The candidates can check the result of WBJEE 2022 on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in after the results are released.