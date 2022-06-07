WBJEE 2022: Tentative Result Date, Details On Marking Scheme & Merit List

Check the below-mentioned details on merit list and marking scheme of WBJEE 2022
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is most likely to announce the WBJEE result date 2022 soon. As per the media reports, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result can be declared this week. WBJEE 2022 exams were held in offline mode on 30 April 2022.
Earlier, it was informed by a WBJEEB official, "WBJEEB is likely to announce the WBJEE result 2022 next week, by June 5, if delayed, the result will be announced by June second week."
As per the information given by WBJEEB Registrar Dibyendu Kar to Careers360, the exact date for WBJEE result 2022 declaration has not been decided, and will be notified soon.
The candidates can check the result of WBJEE 2022 on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in after the results are released.
WBJEE 2022 entrance exam was held for a total of 200 marks and the question paper consisted of 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Every question in the WBJEE paper had four options against them. While some questions carried one mark, some were two marks each. The marking scheme for WBJEE 2022 is as follows:
No marks will be given for unattended questions.
Only one option is considered correct among the four options.
One-fourth of marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will also be preparing the merit list based on the candidates’ scores in WBJEE 2022 exam. Based on the papers, or subjects the students appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.
General Merit List will be prepared for admission to all engineering, technology, and architecture courses, and pharmacy course at Jadavpur University will be based on merit.
Pharmacy Merit List will be prepared for admission to all pharmacy courses except at Jadavpur University.