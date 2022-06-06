Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: UK Board 10th,12th Results Declared, Check Detail

UK Board 10th,12th Results 2022 has been released on the official website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the website for the candidates to check. The students who had appeared for the exams can finally check their scores as the board has published them on the website. Candidates can go through and download their results from the website. They can also check other latest updates on the official website of the Uttarakhand Board.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to download their results is ubse.uk.gov.in. It is to be noted that the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has published the results of both, Class 10 and Class 12 students.
It is also important to remember that while checking the scores on the website, candidates must keep their credentials handy so that they can provide the correct information on the website to log in.
Students can also check their scores by sending an SMS to the number – 56263. Candidates are requested to send their Roll Number on the mentioned mobile number to receive their results via texts.
Follow these simple steps to check the UK Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 online:
Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) – ubse.uk.gov.in.
The UK Board 10th,12th Result 2022 link will be activated on the homepage, click on the link.
Enter the required login credentials such as Roll Number and other details.
The result will be displayed on the screen, check the details.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the same.
