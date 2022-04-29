WBJEE 2022: Exam Date, Paper Pattern, Cut-Off Marks, and Marking Scheme
WBJEE 2022: Here are all the details on the paper pattern and merit list.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE 2022 exam, is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30 April 2022. WBJEE is a state-level entrance exam that is held for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government, self-financed institutions, and universities across the state.
Last year, WBJEE 2022 was officially held on 17 July 2021.
Candidates who have registered for WBJEE 2022 can check the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, for all the latest updates on the exam and other details.
In the year 2021, out of all the applicants, 99.5 percent of students passed WBJEE 2021. Students who had passed the exam were eligible to appear for counselling.
WBJEE 2022: Merit Lists, Cut-Offs From Previous Year
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) administers the entrance exam. The WBJEEB prepared two merit lists last year.
One was the General Merit Rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2. The other was the Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) for Paper 2.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) used the Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) list for admissions to Pharmacy programmes.
However, it is to be noted that for admissions to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture, and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the General Merit Rank (GMR) list was used.
Candidates appearing for WBJEE 2022 should also take note of the fact that the WBJEE cut-off for 2021 was officially released by the board after the allotments were made for each round.
The allotments for each round were made in the form of opening and closing ranks at which the admissions closed.
WBJEE 2022 will be conducted on Saturday, 30 April 2022, as per the schedule released by the WBJEEB on their official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates should keep checking the official website for more information.
