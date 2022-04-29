WBJEE 2022: Exam Date, Paper Pattern, Cut-Off Marks, and Marking Scheme

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE 2022 exam, is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30 April 2022. WBJEE is a state-level entrance exam that is held for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government, self-financed institutions, and universities across the state.

Last year, WBJEE 2022 was officially held on 17 July 2021.