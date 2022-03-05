VITEEE 2022: Applications for B Tech Entrance Exams Are Open

VIT has opened the applications for B Tech Entrance exams. Image used for representative purposes.
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened entrance exam applications for students who are willing to enroll in their B Tech programme, VITEEE 2022. The exams are expected to be held in April. An official announcement is yet to be made.
The interested students can apply for the VITEEE 2022 on the official website viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date for the registrations have not been announced yet.
Students who were born on or after 1 July 2000 are eligible to apply for the UG Engineering Admission (UGEA) 2022. Class 12 pass certificate will be required as an age proof as per the official notifications.
The students have to carry the class 12 certificate during the admission and counselling process else they will be disqualified.
The students who had taken Physics, Maths, and Chemistry in their Class 12 will be eligible for B Tech course. The students who had taken Biology, Physics, and Chemistry can apply for Bio stream courses only and will have to opt for Bridge course in Maths.
Visit the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in
Register yourself with all the required details
Fill in the details for the application form
Pay the application fee of Rs 1,250
You will have to upload a scanned copy of your signature and photograph
After submitting the application form, keep a print out for future use
The students will be selected on the basis of the rank secured in the Computer-Based Test (CBT)
The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes
There will be questions from four subjects namely: Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and English
The selected students will qualify for online counselling
They can select their campus and course during their counselling process
