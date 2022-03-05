VITEEE 2022: Applications for B Tech Entrance Exams Are Open

Students who were born on or after 1 July 2000 are eligible to apply for the UG Engineering Admission (UGEA) 2022. Class 12 pass certificate will be required as an age proof as per the official notifications.

The students have to carry the class 12 certificate during the admission and counselling process else they will be disqualified.

The students who had taken Physics, Maths, and Chemistry in their Class 12 will be eligible for B Tech course. The students who had taken Biology, Physics, and Chemistry can apply for Bio stream courses only and will have to opt for Bridge course in Maths.