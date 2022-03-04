SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Everything To Know About the Application Process

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Application process to end on 24 March. Image used for representative purposes.
Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has officially announced the invitation of online applications for recruitment to various posts.
SIDBI is recruiting for various posts of Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' in General Stream.
Candidates can also go through the notification of the online application invitation on their official website. They can take a look at the eligibility criteria for the post before applying.
However, it is important to remember the last date of application is 24 March. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.
As per reports, the tentative date of the online examination is 16 April 2022. Candidates can expect the interview to be held in May 2022.
Since no official announcement has been made by the SIDBI, these dates are not confirmed. Candidates interested to apply should keep checking the official website for more updates.
Candidates should note that the minimum age to apply for the post is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years. Upper age relaxation is applicable as per the norms of the government.
Candidates should possess a Bachelor's Degree in Law or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from an Institute/University recognised by the UGC.
Candidates should score at least 60% marks or First Class in their degrees.
The application fee plus processing fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is Rs 175.
The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 1,100. Staff candidates do not have to pay the fee.
Visit the website sidbi.in
Click on the tab that states 'Careers'
Click on the link "SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'A'– General Stream"
Go to 'Click here to apply online'
Fill in all the required details correctly
Pay the application fee
Click on 'Submit' after checking all the information
Take a printout of the form
SIDBI's official website sidbi.in. has the official notice, candidates can take a look at all the mentioned details
