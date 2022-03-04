ESIC UDP and Stenographer Exam Date 2022 Released: Know the Details

Dates for ESIC UDP and Stenographer Exams 2022 have been announced
(Photo: iStock)
Employees' State Insurance Commission (ESIC) notified about the exams for the UDP and stenographer posts on 3 March 2022 through their official website.
According to the official notice, ESIC UDP phase 1 exams will be conducted on 19 March 2022 (Saturday) whereas the ESIC stenographer phase 1 Mains exam will be conducted on 20 March 2022 (Sunday).
The admit cards for both UDP and stenographer phase 1 exams will be available on the official website soon. The candidates who had applied for the ESIC 2022 recruitment process must keep an eye on website for any updates.
The official notice reads, "Accordingly, PWD candidates appearing in the above examination are advised that in case they need the assistance of Scribe, they have the discretion of (1) Opting for their Own Scribe or (2) they can make a request (through email/telephone/written application/personal visit) to the ESIC Regional Office of the State in which their Exam. Center is situated for providing Scribe by 15.03.2022. Candidates can also make a request via email/telephone at jd-rectt@esic.nic.in/Tel. No. 011-23219513 for providing Scribe by 15.03.2022.”
There will be 100 questions in the ESIC UDP paper with four sections for 25 marks each. The four sections inlcude: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. The total marks for the exam is 200 and students will begiven 1 hour to complete the paper.
The stenographer paper will have 100 questions in three sections which include: English Language & Comprehension, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness.
