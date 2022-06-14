VITEEE 2022 Mock Test Released: Check Official Website, How To Access

VITEEE 2022 Mock Test is available online on the website.
The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 mock test has officially been released. Candidates who are looking for the VITEEE 2022 mock test can find it on the official website, vit.ac.in. It is important to note that the VITEEE 2022 mock test can be accessed without using any login credentials. Taking a look at the mock test that has been released is important as it will help to get an idea of the exam pattern.
All the candidates appearing for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 should attempt the mock test as it will help to get an idea of the exam pattern. It is to be noted that the VITEEE 2022 is set to be conducted from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022. One should remember the dates.
Let's take a look at a few simple steps that can help you to understand how to access VITEEE 2022 Mock Test:
Go to the official website, vit.ac.in.
Tap on the link that states VITEEE 2022 Model Test Link - MPCEA | BPCEA available on the homepage.
Click on the option that mentions Pariksha Test Player on the website.
Login and read the instructions stated carefully.
Tap on the Start button to go through the mock test.
It is to be noted that the VITEEE exam will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will have subjects like Maths, Physics, Chemistry, English, and Aptitude.
BPCEA group will include subjects like Biology, Physics, Chemistry, English and Aptitude.
It is important for the candidates to stay updated with the latest information. They should also remember the exam dates which are from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022.
Any changes in the dates or other updates will be informed via the mentioned website.
