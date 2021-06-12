VITEEE 2021 Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It

VITEEE 2021 results have been announced in ranks. It displays the rank secured by the candidates in the remote proctored exam.

Candidates selected in the exam will be called for online counselling on the basis of their rank. Common counselling is conducted for admission to BTech programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal campuses of VIT. The official website states that the eligible candidates may select specific campus and programme during the counselling.

Allotment of seats will be done on the basis of the preferred choices of the candidates and their rank in the exam.