VITEEE 2021 Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It
VITEEE 2021: Candidates may select the campus and programme during the counselling.
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the result of VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021.
Students who appeared for the same can check their result at VIT's official website: vit.ac.in.
The VITEEE 2021 exam was conducted on 28, 29, 31 May, and 10 June 2021. It was held in remote proctored mode.
How to Check VITEEE 2021 Results
- Go to VIT's official website: vit.ac.in
- Click on 'VITEEE 2021-Results' link on the home page
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Key in you application number, password, security code, and submit
- The result will appear on your screen. Check your name in it.
VITEEE 2021 results have been announced in ranks. It displays the rank secured by the candidates in the remote proctored exam.
Candidates selected in the exam will be called for online counselling on the basis of their rank. Common counselling is conducted for admission to BTech programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal campuses of VIT. The official website states that the eligible candidates may select specific campus and programme during the counselling.
Allotment of seats will be done on the basis of the preferred choices of the candidates and their rank in the exam.
