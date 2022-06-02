Jamia's Coaching Academy: Home to Rank Holders Like UPSC Topper Shruti Sharma

"They are not students who were born with silver spoons in their mouths. They have toiled, worked hard, and cracked the examination after 2-3 years. They will make great bureaucrats,” said Abid Haleem, professor incharge at Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy.

The coaching academy has been in the limelight ever since Shruti Sharma, who was preparing here, got an All India Rank of 1 in the UPSC Civil Service Examinations.

But the institute has been churning out toppers year after year. This year, 23 candidates from RCA cracked the examinations. Most of them were from marginalised communities and women. The aim of the institute was to provide an inclusive platform for candidates, free of cost.