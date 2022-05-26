IAS Officer Who Walked His Dog at Delhi Stadium Transferred to Ladakh

Athletes at the Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining that they are being forced to finish training earlier than usual as IAS officer Khirwar walks his dog at the facility after 7 pm.
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday, 26 May, transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively who stirred a controversy for walking his dog at the Thyagraj Stadium after athletes were forced to finish practice earlier than usual.
The MHA order dated 26 May states that Sanjeev Khirwar, Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue), will be transferred to Ladakh while his wife and IAS officer Rinku Dugga will be transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, effective immediately.
According to a report by The Indian Express, athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining for the past few months that they are forced to finish training earlier than usual as IAS officer Khirwar walks his dog at the facility for about 30 minutes after 7 pm.
"We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted," a coach told the daily.
He accepted that he "sometimes" takes his pet for a walk at the stadium but said that it does not disrupt the practice routine of athletes.
