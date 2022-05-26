IAS Officer Who Walked His Dog at Delhi Stadium Transferred to Ladakh

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday, 26 May, transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively who stirred a controversy for walking his dog at the Thyagraj Stadium after athletes were forced to finish practice earlier than usual.

The MHA order dated 26 May states that Sanjeev Khirwar, Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue), will be transferred to Ladakh while his wife and IAS officer Rinku Dugga will be transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, effective immediately.