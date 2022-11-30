UPSC Mains Result 2022 Expected To Be Declared Soon - Important Details Here

UPSC Mains Result 2022 is going to be declared soon on upsc.gov.in. Check Details.
(Photo: iStock)
UPSC CSM Result 2022: The UPSC (Union Public Services Commission) is going to declare the result of written part of the Civil Services Main Examination (CSM) 2022, any time soon on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. As per an official notice released by the commission on 24 November 2022, the UPSC Main Result 2022 will be followed by the Personality Tests and Interviews of the Successful candidates.
Once the UPSC Mains Result 2022 is issued, the Commission will publish the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) on the aforementioned website. The DAF-II form is to be filled mandatorily by the candidates who will qualify the personality test and interview.
Although the concerned officials have not announced the official result date of UPSC Main Exam 2022, it is likely that the result will be out in the first week of December. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on UPSC CSM Result 2022.
As per a notice released by the commission, UPSC Personality & Interview tests will be conducted by early next year. For more details, please visit the below direct link.
[upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notice_CSM-2022_Eng_24112022.pdf].
Once declared, all the candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download and check the UPSC CSM Result 2022.
Visit the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, search the direct link for downloading UPSC Main Result 2022 for Written Part.
Click on the link and a login page will appear.
Enter your login details.
The UPSC CSM Result 2022 will show up on your screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)