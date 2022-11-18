UPSC CSE 2023: Full Schedule Released, Prelims Registration Starts From 1 Feb

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UPSC CSE 2023: Full Schedule Released, Prelims Registration Starts From 1 Feb

UPSC CSE 2023: Here's the full schedule of prelims and mains examination.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

UPSC CSE 2023 schedule out. Prelims registration starts from 1 Feb, more details here.

(Photo: iStock)

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) has officially released the schedule for different examinations that will be conducted in next year. As per the schedule, the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) notification will be issued on 1 February 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE 2023 exam will be held on 28 May 2023 and the last date to submit the applications is 21 February. UPSC CSE Exam is conducted in 3 stages - Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates who will quality the UPSC Prelims Exam 2023 will be eligible for the Mains exam that will be conducted on 15 September. Candidates who will pass the Mains exam will be have to appear in the interview round, the dates of which have not been declared yet.

UPSC CSE 2023: Full Schedule

Here's the full schedule of the UPSC CSE Exam 2023 that candidates must note down:

UPSC CSE Civil Prelims Exam 2023: 9 February 2023

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: 15 September 2023

Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2023: 19 February

Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2023: 19 February

Indian Forest Service Prelims Exam 2023: 28 May

Indian Forest Service Mains Exam 2023: 26 November

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Schedule 2023

Notification Release Date: 1 February, 2023

Last Date of Application Submission: 21 February 2023

Date of Examination: Sunday, 28 May 2023

Examination Duration: 1 day

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Schedule 2023

Date of Examination: Friday, 15 September 2023

Examination Duration: 5 Days

