UPSC NDA NA Final Results Out: Rubin Singh Becomes Topper, Merit List Here

The UPSC NDA, NA final result for 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC. The candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA Exam 2022 can check the result on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The results have been released on 17 November 2022.

Rubin Singh has secured the first position and has topped the UPSC NDA, NA 2022 Final Result. You can check below the complete UPSC Merit list of toppers for the NDA, NA exam. As per the official notice by UPSC, 519 candidates have been selected for the interview round based on their performance in the written exam. The selected candidates will appear for the interview round for UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy 2022 Recruitment.

After Rubin Singh, Anushka Anil Borde and Vaishnavi Gorde have secured the second and third position respectively.