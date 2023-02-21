UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Registration Ends Today – Check Admit Card Release Date

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online registration for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) Preliminary 2023 at 6 pm on 21 February 2023.

All the eligible and interested candidates who have not applied for the UPSC CSE Prelims Exam yet and not filled the IAS application form must visit the official websites – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023 will be officially conducted by the concerned authorities on 28 May 2023.