UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Registration Ends Today – Check Admit Card Release Date

UPSC CSE Prelims registration process ends today. Check details here.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online registration for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) Preliminary 2023 at 6 pm on 21 February 2023.
All the eligible and interested candidates who have not applied for the UPSC CSE Prelims Exam yet and not filled the IAS application form must visit the official websites – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
The UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023 will be officially conducted by the concerned authorities on 28 May 2023.
As per an official notification released by the UPSC on 1 February 2023, the UPSC CSE Preliminary Admit Card 2023 will be released three weeks before the examination date. The exact date and time has not been revealed by the authorities yet.
Once released, the UPSC CSE Admit Card will be uploaded on the official websites that have been mentioned above. Candidates can only download their admit cards online.
To check all the important details about the UPSC CSE Preliminary Exam 2023, please click here.
Visit the official websites – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in
On the appeared home page, search and click on the link "One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application."
Complete the registration process and note down the login details
Enter the login details and an IAS application form will show up on the computer screen
Fill up all the required details in the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Hit the submit option
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
The UPSC has extended the last date of modification of UPSC CSE Prelims application forms. The correction window will open from Wednesday, 22 February to Tuesday, 28 February 2023.
According to the official notice, "In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in application form."
