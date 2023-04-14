UPSC CDS I Exam 2023 on 16 April: Check Important Tips and Guidelines Here

UPSC CDS I Exam will be conducted on 16 April 2023. Latest and Important Details here.
The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) I Examination will be conducted on 16 April 2023 by the concerned authorities.
Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming UPSC CDS I Exam 2023 must know the below examination tips and guidelines to avoid last minute hassle.
Earlier, UPSC released the UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates must not down that it is important to carry the hall ticket on the day of examination. Without an admit card no student will be allowed to enter into the examination hall.
Here are some of the last minute tips and guidelines that candidates must follow before appearing in the UPSC CDS I Exam on 16 April 2023.
Use black or blue ball point pen.
Wearing face mask is mandatory in the wake of COVID 19.
Candidates are advised to follow COVID-19 norms like social distancing, use of sanitizers, and personal hygiene.
Avoid bringing electronic gadgets like calculators, mobile phones, pen drives, smart watches, and more into the examination hall.
Water bottles should be transparent.
Valuable and costly items like jewellery are not allowed in the examination hall.
