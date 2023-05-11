UPSC Calendar 2024 Released: Check NDA, CDS, CSE Exam Dates Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the tentative annual calendar 2024 on the official website, upsc.gov.in for various exams including CSE, NDA I & II, CDS, and others.

According to the official notification, "The dates of notification, commencement and duration of examination/RT's are liable to change." Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on UPSC Examination 2024.

Next year, the commission will held the Civil Services Prelims Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination (IFS) on 26 May 2024.