UPPSC Assistant Radio Officers (ARO) Exam Admit Card Released: How To Download?

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Assistant Radio Officers (ARO) Screening Exam 2018. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, by using their login credentials created during the UPPSC application form submission.

The UPPSC Screening Exam for AROs 2018 will be conducted on Sunday, 28 August 2022. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

The total number of vacancies for the ARO posts under the UPPSC recruitment drive is 12. The last date of downloading the admit cards is 28 August. After the closing date, candidates will not be able to download their admit cards.