IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released: Know How To Download

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Admit Card has been released on ibps.in. Know the steps to download.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) admit card 2022 has been released by the concerned authorities. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their IBPS online preliminary exam call letter for CRP-Clerks - XII from the official website, ibps.in, by using their login credentials created during the registration process.
Candidates must remember that the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will be held from Sunday, 28 August 2022. The exam will be conducted for three days, including 28 August, 3 September, and 4 September.
The online clerk preliminary exam will consist of objective tests for 100 marks and the duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. Candidates have to attempt questions from three sections, including English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. The total number of questions, marks, and time duration for each section is mentioned below:
English Language: Total number of questions = 30; Total no. of Marks = 30; Duration = 20 minutes.
Numerical Ability: Total no. of questions = 35; Total no. of Marks = 35; Duration = 20 minutes.
Reasoning Ability: Total no. of questions = 35; Total no. of Marks = 35; Duration = 20 minutes.
Candidates must follow the below-given steps to download their online prelims clerk admit cards:
Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.
On the homepage, search the link 'Click Here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks XII.'
Click on the link and a login page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter your login details like application/registration number and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 for the Prelims exam will appear on the screen.
Check all the details mentioned in the call letter carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future references.
