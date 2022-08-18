IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released: Know How To Download

The online clerk preliminary exam will consist of objective tests for 100 marks and the duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. Candidates have to attempt questions from three sections, including English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. The total number of questions, marks, and time duration for each section is mentioned below:

English Language: Total number of questions = 30; Total no. of Marks = 30; Duration = 20 minutes.

Numerical Ability: Total no. of questions = 35; Total no. of Marks = 35; Duration = 20 minutes.

Reasoning Ability: Total no. of questions = 35; Total no. of Marks = 35; Duration = 20 minutes.