UPCET 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

UPCET 2021 exam will be conducted on 5 and 6 September 2021
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021.
Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from the official website: upcet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UPCET for UG/PG 2021 on the home page.
Download Admit Card for UPCET UG/PG 2021
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your application number and date of birth
Click on submit
Your admit card will appear on screen
Download and print it for future use.
"Candidates are advised to check thoroughly the course/s applied, paper/s in which they are required to appear, details of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully," reads the official notice.
Moreover, if they face any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or any discrepancy in the details contained in it, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at upcet@nta.ac.in.
UPCET is a state-level entrance exam for admission in BPharm, BDes, BHMCT, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, and various other programs offered by government and private institutions affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), and some other state universities of Uttar Pradesh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined