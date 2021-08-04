CAT 2021 Registration Begins: Here's How to Apply for It

CAT 2021: Apply for CAT 2021 on the official website: iimcat.ac.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) on Wednesday, 4 August, commenced the registration process for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. Registration window opened at 10 AM.
Eligible students who are willing to apply for the same can register on CAT's official website: iimcat.ac.in.
Last date to apply for CAT 2021 is 15 September 2021 (5 PM)
Admit card for CAT 2021 can be downloaded from the official website from 27 October onwards. It can be downloaded till the date of exam, i.e. 28 November
CAT 2021 result will be declared in second week of January 2022
Visit the official website of CAT: iimcat.ac.in
Click on 'Register' under new candidate registration
Register to generate unique User ID and password
Login using your User ID and password
Fill up the application form, choose the preferred test centres, and upload the required documents
Submit the application form and pay the application fee
SC, ST, and PwD category candidates registering for CAT 2021 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,100. Candidates belonging to all other categories will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,200.
CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs primarily to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate program. It is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions
Published: 04 Aug 2021,10:29 AM IST