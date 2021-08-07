JEE Mains Topper Reappears in April, Scores 100 Percentile Again

The testing agency announced results for the third session of the JEE Main examinations held in July.
(Photo: The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 6 August, declared the JEE Main 2021 session 3 results. As many as 17 students have secured 100 percentile, which includes session one topper Pravar Kataria, who achieved the same results in the February session of the JEE Main exams this year.
Stating that he reappeared for the JEE Main exams despite achieving 100 percentile in February out of 'extreme boredom', 17-year-old Pravar told The Indian Express that the exam "will help me in brushing up the concepts for JEE Advanced as there is very little time left'.
He told the news organisation that at the beginning of the pandemic, he felt that he had ample time and did not put in enough time for studies. Later, he began dedicating ten hours a day for JEE preparation and reappeared for the third session as practise for the Advanced exam in October.
The other toppers of the highly competitive entrance exam include Karnam Lokesh, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Pasala Veera Siva and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh, Anshul Verma from Rajasthan, Ruchir Bansal from Delhi, Harsh and Anmol from Haryana, Gaurab Das from Karnataka, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Velavali Venkata from Telangana, Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar, and Pal Aggarwal and Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh.
The testing agency conducted the exam in 13 languages, including Assamese, Kannada and Odia. 1,899 candidates from flood-affected areas such as Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Palghar who could not appear for the exam in July were recently able to take the exam again.
The first phase was held in February, the second in March, followed by the third and fourth phases being held in July and August respectively.
As per NTA data, around 7.09 lakh students had registered to appear for the JEE Main exam held in July.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
