UP TGT, PGT 2021 Exam Dates Announced, Check Details Here

UPSESSB: UP TGT, PGT 2021 Exams will be conducted in the month of August
(Photo: The Quint)
Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Thursday, 24 June, announced the dates of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exam 2021.
Candidates who have registered for the same, can check the schedule at UPSESSB's official website: upsessb.org.
The board released the online notification for TGT & PGT recruitment on 15 March 2021 and the last date to apply for it was 20 May 2021.
Selection for TGT and PGT posts will be done on the basis of a written exam and interview.
According to the official notice, a total of 15,198 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of which, 12,603 vacancies are for TGT, and 2,595 posts are for PGT.
UPSESSB has also announced the date of TGT Biology recruitment examination. It is scheduled to be conducted on 31 July 2021.
Candidates applying for TGT should hold a graduate degree and a BEd or BTC in the relevant subject. Whereas, the candidates applying for PGT posts should posses a post-graduate degree with BEd in the relevant subject.
Published: 25 Jun 2021,01:10 PM IST