UPSESSB is Recruiting 15,198 Teachers, Here’s How to Apply for It

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has commenced the registration process for the recruitment to multiple posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

Candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the board’s official website: upsessb.org. The last date to apply for the posts of TGT and PGT is 11 April 2021. However, the candidates will be allowed to pay the application fee till 13 April.