UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Answer Key To Be Declared Soon; Details

advertisement
UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) held the first phase of the Constable Recruitment Examination 2024 on 23, 24 and 25 August. According to the information, a total of 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Now, concerned students are waiting for the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 to be declared. They can download it from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.
The second phase of the examination was held on 30 and 31 August, during which 19.26 lakh candidates were expected to appear. The exam was held at 1,174 examination centres in 67 districts in Uttar Pradesh under strict security measures involving biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition.
It is worth noting that the total number of candidates who skipped the first-phase exam was 31.72 per cent, while 31.78 per cent and 29.65 per cent of candidates skipped the exam on the second and third days, respectively.
After which, the candidates will be able to check the provisional answer key for the Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2024 by visiting the official website. Candidates are required to provide their login details to access the answer key.
It is important to note that the answer keys for all exam days and shifts are likely to be declared together on the site. We do not know the exact date and time yet. You must stay alert to know all the latest updates.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 once released:
Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.
Browse through the Constable Examination page and then click on the answer key download link.
Provide your login credentials, if asked.
Submit the details and go to the next page.
The answer key page will open on your screen.
Check the details and download the page from the website.
You can also save a printout of the answer key for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)