UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Starts; Last Date To Apply Is 8 August

The Directorate General, Medical Education, and Training, Uttar Pradesh officially started the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 registration recently for all interested candidates. All concerned students should note that the UP NEET PG counselling registration process is taking place online on the website – upneet.gov.in. They must complete the application steps on time on the website to be considered for the counselling process. The registration window will close after the deadline so candidates should stay alert and informed.

