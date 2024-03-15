UP Board Result 2024: Evaluation for Classes 10 & 12 on 16 March; Check Details

UP Board Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12: Evaluation process will start on 16 March.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will start the UP Board Result 2024 evaluation process for Classes 10 and 12 on Saturday, 16 March. The evaluation process is set to conclude on 31 March, according to the details announced by the UPMSP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla. According to the official details mentioned on the notice, the evaluation process will be held in thirteen working days. The Board will not do the evaluation work between 24 March to 26 March, due to Holi.
To know more about the UP Board Result 2024 evaluation, you have to check the official website - upmsp.edu.in. The official notice regarding the evaluation dates for Classes 10 and 12 and the other details are stated online. Concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the site to know the updates.
Once the evaluation process is over, the officials will release the UP Board Result for Classes 10 and 12. Candidates are requested to download their respective results on time after providing the login credentials.
According to the latest official details, approximately 29,47,311 candidates had registered for the UP Board Exam 2024 for Class 10 and around 25,77,997 candidates registered for the Class 12 examinations.
A total of 116 centres have been set up to evaluate the intermediate answer sheets. Out of the 260 evaluation centres, 83 are of government and 177 centres are of non-government aided secondary schools. Candidates should note the important details about the UP Board exam.
The UP Board Classes 10 and 12 examinations were held from 22 February to 9 March, for all registered candidates. The exam was divided into two shifts.
Go through the easy steps to download the UP Board Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12, once released:
Browse through the exam website - upmsp.edu.in.
Tap on the active link that states "UP Board Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials and your respective Class 10/12 result will appear on the screen.
Check the marks and personal details printed on the result properly.
Click on the download option and save a copy of the result.
