UP Board Class 10th,12th Result 2023 Date? UPMSP Cautions Against Fake Notice
UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 is expected to be out after 20 to 25 days, board officials say.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board 10, 12 class result 2023 soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
According to reports, the UP board exam 2023 answer sheets have been evaluated and the result will be announced shortly. Although the board officials have not declared the exact result date and time of the UP Board 10th, 12th class result, there are speculations that the result will be issued on 5 April 2023.
Meanwhile, board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla busted the rumors about the result being out on 5th April. A fake notice has been doing rounds on the internet mentioning the UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2023 date. Dibyakant Shukla clarified that the notice is fake and legal action will be taken against those who will be found culprits.
When Is UP Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2023?
The exact result date of UPMSP 10, 12 class result 2023 is not known yet. However, as per board officials, the evaluation process has been completed and the tabulation of marks and result preparation might still take 20 to 25 days. Therefore, it is likely that the results will be out in the last week of April.
This year, approximately 58,85,745 candidates has registered for the UP Board Exams 2023, including 31,16,487 for class 10 and 27,69,258 for class 12. However, around 4,31,571 students did not appear in the exam and remained absent including 2,08,953 for class 10 and 2,22,618 for class 12.
