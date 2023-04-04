UP Board Class 10th,12th Result 2023 Date? UPMSP Cautions Against Fake Notice

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board 10, 12 class result 2023 soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

According to reports, the UP board exam 2023 answer sheets have been evaluated and the result will be announced shortly. Although the board officials have not declared the exact result date and time of the UP Board 10th, 12th class result, there are speculations that the result will be issued on 5 April 2023.