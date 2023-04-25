ADVERTISEMENT

UP Board 10th,12th Result Declared Today: Check High School & Inter Result Here

UP Board 10th,12th Result has been declared on upresults.nic.in. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
UP Board 10th,12th Result Declared Today: Check High School & Inter Result Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

UPMSP UP Board 10,12 Result 2023 Out: The UP Board 10th and 12th result 2023 has been declared Tuesday, 25 April 2023 today on on the official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the UP Board Matric and Intermediate Exams can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur tops the Class 10th examination with 98.33 percent marks. She scored 590 out of 600. The 12th class result has been topped by three candidates including Shubh from Mahoba, Saurabh Gangwar from Pilibhit, and Anamika from Etawah. They scored 486 marks out of 500.

Also Read

UP Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: How to Check Intermediate Scores; Websites

UP Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: How to Check Intermediate Scores; Websites
ADVERTISEMENT

UP Board 10th and 12th Exam Dates 2023

This year, UP Board matric and intermediate exams started on 16 February and concluded on 4 March 2023. According to the data released by the State Board, this year, approximately, 31,16, 487 candidates appeared for the 10th class exams, and a total of 27,69,258 students appeared in the class 12 exams.

Also Read

UP Board 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check Marks by Roll Numbers & Names; Details

UP Board 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check Marks by Roll Numbers & Names; Details
ADVERTISEMENT

UP Board Results 2023: Pass Percentage

To qualify the UP Board 10th and 12th class exams 2023, candidates need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. Candidates who will fail to pass more than one subjects have to appear in the compartment exams, the dates of which will be notified separately.

Also Read

UP Board Result 2023 Date & Time: UPMSP To Release 10th, 12th Results Today

UP Board Result 2023 Date & Time: UPMSP To Release 10th, 12th Results Today
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check UP Board 10, 12 Results 2023?

  • Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, visit the direct Results 2023 link.

  • Now click on the Class 10 or Class 12 link.

  • A login page will appear.

  • Enter login details.

  • Hit submit option.

  • Your result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Also Read

UP Board 10th,12th Result 2023: UPMSP High School, Intern Marks Online & Via SMS

UP Board 10th,12th Result 2023: UPMSP High School, Intern Marks Online & Via SMS

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×