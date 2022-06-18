UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 to be Out Today: Time, How to Check UPMSP Result

UP Board Classes 10th and 12th result date and time
UP Board Class 10th and 12th 2022 results are scheduled to be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday, 18 June 2022. The results will be released online on the official websites of UPMSP: upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.
UP board students who appeared for Class 10 or 12 exams this year are advised to keep checking the above mentioned websites for further updates about the results.
Here we have listed the steps which you can follow to check your UP Board Class 10/12 2022 result online.
Go to the official website of UP board: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10th/12th result link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your registered details like roll number, date of birth, etc, and login
Your UP Board Class 10th or 12th result will appear on the screen
Check your marks
Download and save it for future reference
UP Board classes 10th and 12th result can also be checked through SMS, reported Careers360. To get Class 10th results on SMS, type "UP10<space>Roll Number", and send it to 56263.
Similarly for UP Board class 12th result, type "UP12<space>Roll Number", and send it to 56263.
Marksheets of UP board class 10th and 12th exams will be available to candidates after the declaration of the result. All students are advised to contact their respective schools for further details about the same.
Check this space regularly for further updates about UP Board class 10th and 12th result 2022.
