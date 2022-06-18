UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 to be Out Today: Time, How to Check UPMSP Result

UP Board Class 10th and 12th 2022 results are scheduled to be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday, 18 June 2022. The results will be released online on the official websites of UPMSP: upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

UP board students who appeared for Class 10 or 12 exams this year are advised to keep checking the above mentioned websites for further updates about the results.