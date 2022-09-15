Ukraine-Returned Med Students Can’t Be Accommodated in Indian Colleges: Centre

In a counter-affidavit filed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare before the SC, the government claimed that allowing such a relaxation will hamper medical education standards in India.

The ministry was responding to a batch of petitions which sought relief for Indian medical students who abandoned their course in Ukraine midway following the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The government stated that these students went to foreign countries either due to their poor merit in NEET or affordability, Live Law reported.