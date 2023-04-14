UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Releasing on 15 April: Steps To Download Here

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is all set to release the Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 tomorrow on 15 April on the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the Judicial Service Civil Judge prelim exam 2023 can download and check their hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps.

Candidates must remember that this year the UKPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam will be conducted across 13 districts of the state on Sunday, 30 April 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill almost 16 civil judge posts.