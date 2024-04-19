JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 Out; Toppers List & Steps To Check Results

Jharkhand Board (JAC) 10th Result 2024: Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the JAC 10th Board exams and now their wait for the Jharkhand Board Matriculation test 2024 results is over. To be specific, this year, 4,21,678 students appeared for the JAC Class 10 exam across 1238 examination centers set up in the state of Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10th result today, 19 April, in a press conference.

Now that the results are announced, students who appeared for the matric exam can check their results on the official Jharkhand Academic Council website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their roll number or roll code to get access to the results. They can also get their results through DigiLocker and SMS.