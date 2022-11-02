DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022 Will Be Declared Today - Details

Once issued, candidates who have applied for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts of DSSSB will be able to download and check their results from the direct link that will be available on the website.

The DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Recruitment started from 25 May and ended on 24 June 2021. The total number of posts under this recruitment process was 434. Following are the easy steps to download and check the DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022.