DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022 Will Be Declared Today - Details

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary Result 2022 will be declared today, 2 November - Details here.
(Photo: iStock)
DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022 is likely to be declared today, 2 November 2022 on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. According to an official notification issued by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on 12 October 2022, Directorate of Education will release the Assistant Teacher Primary (post code 42/21) result on Wednesday, 2 November 2022. However, the concerned authorities have not announced the exact time of the result declaration yet.
Once issued, candidates who have applied for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts of DSSSB will be able to download and check their results from the direct link that will be available on the website.
The DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Recruitment started from 25 May and ended on 24 June 2021. The total number of posts under this recruitment process was 434. Following are the easy steps to download and check the DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022.
All the candidates must follow the below mentioned steps to check the DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022.
Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'Latest Updates' Section.
Click on the "DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022 Post Code 42/21" direct link.
A candidate login page will show up on your screen.
Enter your personal login details as required.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
