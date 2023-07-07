UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 Out: Download From ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

The UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 is declared on the website for candidates.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has officially released the UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 on Thursday, 6 June, for all interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the UGC NET June 2023 exam on the scheduled dates are requested to download the answer key from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Interested students were patiently waiting for the UGC NET June answer keys to release so they could calculate their scores and now, it is time to download them.
It is important to note that the exam-conducting body announced the UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in only. One must download the answer key from the website to check the details mentioned on it. Candidates can also go through the latest announcements on the website after downloading the UGC NET June answer key online.
As per the latest details, the UGC NET June 2023 exam was held in two phases. The Phase 1 examination was formally conducted from 13 June to 17 June. The UGC NET June Phase 2 examination was held from 19 June to 22 June, for all students.
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional key till 8 July, as per official details.
To know more about the objection-raising process and fee, you have to check the details on the website.
Let's take a look at the steps candidates must follow to check and download the UGC NET 2023 June answer key online:
Go to the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states UGC NET June 2023 answer key on the homepage.
Type in your login credentials in the given space and click on submit.
Your answer key will display on the screen.
Go through the details and download the UGC NET June answer key from the site.
Take a printout of the same for future use.
