UGC NET December 2022: Registration Started, Steps To Apply & Direct Link

UGC NET December 2022: Registration Begins on the Official Website. Steps To Apply.
(Photo: iStock)
UGC NET (December 2022) Registration Begins: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the UGC NET 2022 December Session on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UGC NET Exam December 2022 online by following the below mentioned steps.
The UGC NET December 2022 Exam will be held by the concerned authorities via a CBT mode. The exam is conducted annually for candidates to become eligible for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor.
The last date to apply for the UGC NET (Dec 2022) is 17 January 2023. Candidates can pay the examination fee till 18 January 2023. Candidates must remember that the correction window will commence from 19 January and will last till 20 January 2023.
Here are the easy and simple steps to apply for the UGC NET Exam 2022 (December Session).
Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Go for new registration if you are applying for the first time and note down the login credentials.
Search the direct link for UGC NET December 2022.
Click on the link and a login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the login details and an application form will show up on the screen.
Enter the details carefully.
Upload documents and pay the application fee.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
UGC NET Exam December 2022 will be conducted from 21 February till 10 March 2023.
Candidates belonging to General and Unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1100. Candidates belonging to General, EWS, OBC and NCL categories have to pay Rs 550 and Rs 275 is the application fee for SC, ST, pwD and Third gender.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)