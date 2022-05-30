UGC NET 2022 Last Date To Apply: Registration Window Closes Today

Fill UGC NET application form online on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2022 on Monday, 30 May 2022. Therefore, this is the last chance for aspiring candidates to apply for this cycle's UGC-NET exam.
Earlier, the last date to apply for UGC-NET 2022 was 20 May 2022. However, the application window was later reopened from 24 to 30 May 2022 (till 05 pm). However, application fee can be submitted till 11:50 pm on Monday.
UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET has been delayed. Therefore, NTA will conduct combined exams for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles. Here are the steps that candidates can follow to apply for UGC-NET exam.
Go to the official website of the UGC-NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on 'Registration for UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'New Registration'
Enter you personal details and register yourself
Key in your registered credentials to sign in
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download the confirmation page of application form, if available
After the conclusion of application process, NTA will open the correction window for UGC NET exam from Tuesday, 31 May to Wednesday, 01 June 2022.
UGC NET 2022 exam date is yet to be announced by NTA.
Check this space regularly for further updates about UGC NET and other exams.
