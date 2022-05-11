Research Internships For Undergrad Students: What Are UGC's Draft Guidelines?

The UGC has come up with draft guidelines for internships for undergraduate students.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has come up with draft guidelines for research internships at higher education and research institutes. The guidelines will be made available on the website soon.
The new courses under the National Education Policy (NEP) envisages a research component in degree programmes. These will be part of the coursework. The number of hours and required credit might vary depending on the nature of the programme.
What internships are envisaged under the draft guidelines?
These internships will be of two types - those that might enhance their employability, and those that would help develop their research aptitude.
What will the requirements be for undergraduate students?
All undergraduate students have to complete their first research internship of 10 weeks after a first year.
The second research internship after the second year of their graduate programme.
What about students pursuing a 4-year undergraduate programme?
Students who are in the 4-year undergraduate programme will have to do an internship for a minimum of 20 credits out of 160 credits.
For those students who wish to exit with a certificate or diploma, they will be required to undergo an internship of 8-10 weeks of 10 credits.
Students will be expected to do a total of 40 credits of research internships which includes courses in research and analytical tools and techniques which would be 10 credits. Their dissertation project work would make up 30 credits.
How many hours of research activity do students have to complete?
Every research intern should complete 450 hours in research activity throughout the course. One credit would imply a minimum of 45 hours of internship engagement.
For more details on the internships, keep an eye out on the UGC website.
