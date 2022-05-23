UGC NET 2022: Last Date To Apply Extended Till 30 May

Candidates willing to apply for UGC NET 2022 can do so by 30 May
(Photo: The Quint)
The UGC chairman has announced the revised deadline for submitting the online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022. The last date of submitting the application has been extended.
The new deadline for submitting the application and fee payment is 30 May 2022. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC chairman made the announcement through his official Twitter account. "In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022," he tweeted.
Visit the official website of the NTA at ntanet.nic.in.
On homepage, click on the link that reads 'UGC NET December 2021/June 2022 registration.'
A new page will appear.
You will have to fill in the personal details before registration.
Yo can log in using the newly created registration number.
Fill the form, upload images and download for future use.
Pay the required application fee.
This announcement was made when the NTA opened the correction window for the application form of December 2021 and June 2022 UGC-NET. The last date to make these changes was 23 May 2022 (9 pm).
The UGC NET is conducted twice a year. However, this year, the June 2022 UGC NET has been postponed due to the postponement of the December 2021 cycle due to COVID-19. The NTA has combined the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.