UGC NET 2021 Result Likely To Be Out Today: Check Steps to Download Result
UGC NET 2021 result for December 2021 & June 2022 sessions will be out soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.can and nta.ac.in.
The result for the UGC NET 2021 December and June cycle, is set to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Thus, candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.can and nta.ac.in, to check their respective results.
The latest news pertaining to the NET 2021 result came via a press release on Wednesday, 16 February 2022, wherein the newly appointed UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar disclosed that UGC and NTA are working closely to declare the UGC NET 2021 results in a day or two.
Thus, candidates are advised to keep a look out on the official websites as the NET 2021 results for December and June cycle can be declared any day now.
The UGC NET 2021 exam was conducted from 20 November 2021 to 5 December 2021, for a total of 81 subjects.
What's more is that the NET 2021 exam was held at 837 centers across India, with more than 12 lakh candidates appearing for the exam in 2022.
While the provisional answer key was previously released on 21 January 2022, candidates were allowed to raise objections against the same till 24 January 2022.
UGC NET 2021 Result : Steps to check
Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'UGC NET result' on the home page.
Enter your official login credentials in order to log in.
Your UGC NET 2021 result will be displayed on your screen.
Check the result thoroughly and download it.
Take a printout for future reference.
