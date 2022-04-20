ADVERTISEMENT

NTA GAT-B/BET 2022: Admit Card Released, Details Here

Follow the steps to download the admit cards for the GAT-B/BET exams on 23 April 2022.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Graduate Entrance Test-Biotechnology and Biotechnology Eligibility Test on its official website.

The candidates appearing for the GAT-B and BET can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Students will have to download the admit cards for GAT-B and BET by using the application number and password or application number and date of birth for login.

NTA GAT-B and BET 2022: Steps to Download Admit Cards

  1. Visit the official website of NTA for GAT-B and BET admit cards.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card'.

  3. Then you will have to enter the application number and password or application number and date of birth for login.

  4. GAT-B and BET admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Download the admit cards and keep a print out.

Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit cards. The GAT-B/BET exams will be conducted on 23 April 2022 through online mode and computer-based mode.

NTA will conduct the papers for 180 minutes each. The GAT-B will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the BET will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

