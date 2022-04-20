NTA GAT-B/BET 2022: Admit Card Released, Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Graduate Entrance Test-Biotechnology and Biotechnology Eligibility Test on its official website.

The candidates appearing for the GAT-B and BET can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Students will have to download the admit cards for GAT-B and BET by using the application number and password or application number and date of birth for login.