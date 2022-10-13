UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Out for 14 October Phase 4 Exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC-NET admit card is out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
(Photo: The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the UGC NET admit card 2022 for the phase exams. the admit cards have been released online on the official website. The phase 4 exams will be conducted on 14 October 2022. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The candidates who have to appear for the UGC NET 2022 exam will have to visit the official website to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card and they will have to enter the correct login credentials like their application number and date of birth. Know how can you download the UGC NET Admit card 2022.
Visit the official website of NTA for UGC NET exam 2022 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)”
Then you will have to enter the application number and date of birth to login.
Your UGC NET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen after you click on the submit button.
You can then save and download the hall ticket as a pdf file and get a hardcopy of the same as well.
The UGC NET phase 4 exam 2022 is being conducted on the following dates: 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 October 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the phase 4 exams, will have to bring one valid original photo ID and a hard copy of their UGC NET admit card 2022 to the examination center else they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)