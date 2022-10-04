Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 Released - Details Here

The Department of Education Rajasthan has released the BSTC (Basic School Teaching Courses) Pre DEIEd Admit Card 2022 on its official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.

Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam 2022 can download and check their admit cards by using their personal login credentials created during the application process.

Candidates must remember that the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2022 exam will be conducted on Saturday, 8 October 2022 in an offline mode. The time of exam is 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Candidates who have scored a minimum marks of 50% (general category) and 45% (reserved category) in the higher secondary (HSC) examination are eligible to apply and participate in the DElEd Exam 2022.