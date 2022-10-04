Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 Released - Details Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card has been released on the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.
The Department of Education Rajasthan has released the BSTC (Basic School Teaching Courses) Pre DEIEd Admit Card 2022 on its official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.
Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam 2022 can download and check their admit cards by using their personal login credentials created during the application process.
Candidates must remember that the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2022 exam will be conducted on Saturday, 8 October 2022 in an offline mode. The time of exam is 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Candidates who have scored a minimum marks of 50% (general category) and 45% (reserved category) in the higher secondary (HSC) examination are eligible to apply and participate in the DElEd Exam 2022.
Candidates who want to download their DElEd admit cards must follow the below-mentioned steps:
Go to the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.
Go to the candidate login option on the homepage.
Enter your personal login details as required.
Hit the login option.
Your BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the details on admit card carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Download and save the admit card.
Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must know that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Therefore, it is mandatory to download DElEd hall ticket and keep it along on the day of examination.
Also, admit cards can be downloaded via online mode only. There are no offline means to get the admit card.
